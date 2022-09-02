Sitting in govt-sanctioned 'bungalows with huge lawns & planting fake news': Ramesh's dig at Azad

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a veiled dig at former party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday and accused him of planting fake news while sitting in ''Modi Sarkar sanctioned bungalows with huge lawns'' in Delhi.

Referring to a video of Congress workers holding a public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhalessa, the native place of Azad, Ramesh said, ''This is ground reality, not reality manufactured by people sitting in New Delhi in Modi Sarkar sanctioned bungalows with huge lawns and planting fake news.'' The Jammu and Kashmir Congress shared the video on Twitter and wrote: ''Congress workers of all blocks of Sub Division Bhalessa assembled at Congress office Gandoh to hold monthly meeting which is being conducted 1st day of every month for last more than 50 years. Bhalessa is the home village of Ghulam Nabi Azad.'' Azad has attacked the party leadership, including Ramesh, after he announced his resignation from the Congress in a five-page stinging letter to Sonia Gandhi last week.

Azad particularly targeted Rahul Gandhi, alleging he does not have the aptitude or interest in politics.

