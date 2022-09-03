New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DES39 UKD-ASSEMBLY LD RECRUITMENTS Uttarakhand: Three-member panel to probe recruitment at Assembly Secretariat since creation of state Dehradun: Uttarakhand Speaker Ritu Khanduri on Saturday constituted a three-member committee to probe alleged irregularities in the recruitment to the state Assembly Secretariat since the creation of the state in 2000. DES9 UKD-TRIBUNAL-CHATURVEDI Centre told to take decision on Sanjiv Chaturvedi's deputation in Lokpal within 8 weeks Dehradun: The Central Administrative Tribunal has directed the Centre to take a decision within eight weeks in the matter of senior IFoS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi’s seeking appointment on deputation in the organisation of the Lokpal.

DES12 UP-MINISTER-PROTEST UP minister pickets DM office against notice to villagers for 'illegal possession' of land Sitapur (UP): Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rahi on Saturday sat on a protest outside the District Magistrate office alleging that the administration has served notices to around 170 villagers for illegal possession of land without any investigation.

DES3 UP-ACCIDENT 4 killed, 14 injured after truck rams into stationary bus in UP Barabanki (UP): At least four people were killed and 14 others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary bus here on Saturday morning, police said.

DES20 PB-DGP-ROW Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP; V K Bhawra shifted Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) The Punjab government has appointed Director General of Police Viresh Kumar Bhawra as chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporation, ending the suspense over the continuation of IPS officer Gaurav Yadav as officiating head of the state police force.

DES35 PB-AMBASSADOR-GOLDEN TEMPLE India's Ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu pays obeisance at Golden Temple Amritsar: India's Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday offered prayers at the Golden Temple here.

DES27 HR-NADDA-VISIT Haryana BJP to decide whether to contest panchayat polls on party symbol Chandigarh: BJP president J P Nadda has left it for the party's state unit to take a call on whether to contest the upcoming panchayat polls in the state on the party symbol.

DES5 RJ-DALIT GIRLS-MIDDAY MEAL Udaipur: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls Udaipur (RJ): A cook was arrested for allegedly discriminating with two Dalit girls in a government school in the state’s Udaipur district, police said on Saturday.

DES21 RJ-JAVADEKAR Dynasty politics by Congress caused great loss to country: Javadekar Jaipur: Former Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Saturday targeted the Congress, saying the dynasty politics by it has caused a great loss to the country.

