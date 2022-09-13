Left Menu

France to open debate meant to broaden end-of-life options

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced a national debate meant to broaden end-of-life options that will include exploring the possibility of legalising assisted suicide, with the aim of implementing changes next year.The current 2016 law in France provides that doctors can keep terminally ill patients sedated until death comes but stops short of legalising assisted suicide.Macron said in a written statement that a body composed of citizens will work on the issue in the coming months in coordination with health care workers, while local debates are to be organised in French regions.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 13-09-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:42 IST
France to open debate meant to broaden end-of-life options
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced a national debate meant to broaden end-of-life options that will include exploring the possibility of legalising assisted suicide, with the aim of implementing changes next year.

The current 2016 law in France provides that doctors can keep terminally ill patients sedated until death comes but stops short of legalising assisted suicide.

Macron said in a written statement that a body composed of citizens will work on the issue in the coming months in coordination with health care workers, while local debates are to be organised in French regions. The government will in parallel hold discussions with lawmakers from all political parties in order to find the broadest consensus.

Macron during his campaign for reelection earlier this year had promised to open the debate, suggesting he was personally in favour of legalising physician assisted suicide.

Some French patients are currently travelling to other European countries to seek further options.

Euthanasia is currently legal in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain under certain conditions. In Switzerland, assisted suicide where the patient takes a lethal dose of drugs himself or herself is allowed.

French polls in recent years steadily show a broad majority of people are in favour of legalising euthanasia.

The current law allows patients to request "deep, continuous sedation altering consciousness until death" but only when their condition is likely to lead to a quick death. Doctors are allowed to stop life-sustaining treatments, including artificial hydration and nutrition. Sedation and painkillers are allowed "even if they may shorten the person's life".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

