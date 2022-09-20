Following are the top headlines at 9 PM: NATION DEL69 RJ-GEHLOT-LD MLAS Ahead of Delhi visit, Rajasthan CM Gehlot summons meeting of Cong MLAs Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of Congress MLAs on Tuesday night, a sudden move ahead of his Delhi visit amid speculation that he may contest for the post of party president. DEL58 OSCARS-2ND LD INDIA-ENTRY Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' is India's official entry for Oscars 2023 New Delhi: Gujarati film ''Chhello Show'', a coming-of-age drama about a young boy's love affair with cinema in a village in Saurashtra, is India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced on Tuesday. DEL45 DEF-AIR-CHIEF Security environment in neighbourhood far from ideal, must prepare for hybrid warfare: IAF chief New Delhi: The security environment in our neighbourhood remains far from ideal, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari said on Tuesday, stressing upon the need to complement India's economic progress with a mirroring trajectory of homegrown military capabilities. DEL55 CLIMATE CHANGE-LD YADAV Loss and damage will be major topic for discussion at upcoming COP27: Bhupender Yadav New Delhi: ''Loss and damage'' due to climate change will be a major topic for discussion at the 27th Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC in Egypt in November, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday. DEL54 AVI-SCINDIA-LD MANN Scindia to look into allegation that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was deplaned for being drunk New Delhi: Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he will look into the allegation that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned planed from a Delhi-bound aircraft at the Frankfurt airport as he was ''drunk''. BOM27 MH-COURT-RAUT-WITNESS-ED Chawl case probe: Sanjay Raut channelised unaccounted money through shell companies, says ED Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut routed his unaccounted money through various shell companies opened in the name of his family members and associates, his former aide and prime witness in the money laundering case linked to the redevelopment of Patra 'chawl' project told the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

CAL16 WB-SSC-VARSITY VC-CBI School job scam: Court remands North Bengal University VC in CBI custody till Sept 26 Kolkata: A special court at Alipore here remanded former West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) chairman and incumbent vice-chancellor of North Bengal University Subires Bhattacharyya in CBI custody till September 26. DEL70 TOURISM-DHARAMSHALA DECLARATION Tourism sector to contribute USD 250 bn to GDP by 2030: Centre Dharamshala: The Centre on Tuesday said the country's tourism sector will strive to recover to the pre-pandemic level by mid-2024 and contribute USD 250 billion to the country's GDP by 2030.

DEL57 PENSION-LD PARTIES Rahul, Kejriwal promise to restore old pension scheme Vadodara/New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to restore the old pension scheme for government employees if voted to power in Gujarat, amid a renewed focus on the issue in the recent state elections. MDS15 KL-GUV-BJP-LD CPM Guv creating 'constitutional crisis' in Kerala at behest of BJP-RSS: CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Tuesday accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of creating a 'constitutional crisis' in the state at the behest of the BJP and RSS and not discharging his duties, while the BJP defended him saying he was not being provided proper security.

BUSINESS DEL66 BIZ-SPICEJET-LD PILOTS SpiceJet sends 80 pilots on 3-month leave without pay New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has asked 80 of its pilots to go on a three-month leave without pay. LEGAL LGD15 SC-BHOPAL GAS TRAGEDY Bhopal gas tragedy: SC asks Centre to clarify stand on compensation to victims New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to clarify its stand on whether it wants to go ahead with its curative petition seeking Rs 7,844 crore as additional funds from successor firms of the US-based Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) for giving compensation to victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. LGD19 SC-EWS-QUOTA EWS quota given from 50 pc general category, doesn’t erode SCs, STs, OBCs reservation: Centre to SC New Delhi: Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) have been given 10 per cent quota in admissions and jobs out of 50 per cent general category seats for the first time without eroding the “totally independent” reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday. LGD11 SC-HIJAB Hijab row: Karnataka order on uniform ''religion neutral'', says govt; blames PFI for trouble New Delhi: The Karnataka government order that kicked up a row over hijab was ''religion neutral'', the state government told the Supreme Court on Tuesday, launching a strong defence of the state and blaming the PFI for the controversy it claimed was part of a ''larger conspiracy''.

FOREIGN FGN48 CHINA-NEPAL-XI China and Nepal conduct friendly relations irrespective of changes in the international situation: President Xi Kathmandu: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that Nepal and China respect and support each other and conduct friendly relations irrespective of changes in the international situation. By Shrish B Pradhan PTI RDT RDT

