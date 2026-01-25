Rajasthan's Cultural Elegance Dazzles Republic Day Parade

Rajasthan is set to unveil its rich cultural heritage through a magnificent tableau during the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The display, titled 'Rajasthan: The Golden Touch of the Desert', will vividly illustrate the state's unique art forms, folk traditions, and glorious legacy.

This year, Bikaner's world-renowned Usta art, famed for its fine gold embossing and exquisite craftsmanship, will take center stage. Traditional artefacts, such as the ornately decorated 'surahi' and 'kuppi', adorned with Usta work, will exemplify the finesse of Rajasthan's artisan traditions.

A standout feature will be a 180-degree rotating sculpture of a folk artist playing the Ravanahatha, an innovation showcasing the depth and vibrancy of Rajasthan's folk music in a dynamic manner. The tableau will also include camel motifs symbolizing the Thar desert, alongside traditional crafts, music, and dance forms, offering a glimpse into Rajasthan's enduring cultural richness.

