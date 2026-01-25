Omar Abdullah's Skiing Adventure Ignites Debate

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to the slopes in Gulmarg on Sunday, blending business with pleasure as he combined skiing with inspecting local development projects. The chief minister, an avid skier and fitness enthusiast, has often participated in marathons, showcasing his dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The National Conference shared a video of Abdullah skiing, sparking a mix of criticism and support online. Critics argued that he seemed to be enjoying himself amid the region's snowfall-induced difficulties, while supporters lauded his right to personal time, noting the importance of fitness in stress management.

Amid these divided opinions, a social media user remarked on the value of Abdullah's fitness commitment, despite political disagreements. The incident has sparked broader discussions about balancing personal wellness with public duties, highlighting the ongoing struggles post-snowstorm in the region.

