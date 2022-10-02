Too many fans allowed in Indonesia soccer stadium where stampede took place -minister
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-10-2022 07:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 07:38 IST
Indonesia's chief security minister Mahfud MD said on Sunday that the number of spectators exceeded the capacity of a stadium where there was a crowd stampede that killed 129.
In an Instagram post, he said 42,000 tickets had been issued for a stadium that had a capacity to hold 38,000 people.
