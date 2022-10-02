Too many fans allowed in Indonesia soccer stadium where stampede took place -minister

Indonesia's chief security minister Mahfud MD said on Sunday that the number of spectators exceeded the capacity of a stadium where there was a crowd stampede that killed 129.

In an Instagram post, he said 42,000 tickets had been issued for a stadium that had a capacity to hold 38,000 people.

Also Read: Bacuya introduced as Official Mascot of FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)