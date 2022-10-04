Left Menu

Germany's 200-bln-eur 'defense shield' proportionate - FinMin

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-10-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 12:55 IST
Germany's 200-bln-eur 'defense shield' proportionate - FinMin
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said he has defended his country's 200-billion-euro "defense shield" to the European Commission and his fellow EU ministers, saying there had been a misunderstanding in Brussels about the package and its run time.

"The European Commission has not yet fully realized that it is not about a measure for the year 2022, but that it also covers the period 2023 and 2024," which is why current proposals based on the program are not justified by decisions Germany has made, Lindner said in Luxembourg ahead of a meeting of European Union finance ministers on Tuesday.

"Our package is not disproportionate, in fact it is proportionate if you compare the size and vulnerability of the German economy," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022