Appealing to vote for Kharge for Congress president not violation of AICC guidelines: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that he did not violate the AICC guidelines for the party's president election when he became the proposer of Mallikarjun Kharge for the president's post.

''I had become the proposer of Kharge. Some people created a controversy that I had campaigned in support of Kharge. If I had to campaign, I would have gone to every state. I didn't do that," Gehlot said. ''Can't I make an appeal for the person whose name I have proposed?'' Gehlot asked, talking to reporters after addressing a event of Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics. He further said, ''Then what was the meaning of becoming a proposer … what I did was in the role of proposer... I didn't violate the election process.'' He said that some people have tried to blow the issue out of proportion. ''Elections will be successful tomorrow... Results will come on October 19. Results will also be good and a new beginning will start,'' Gehlot said. On Thursday, Gehlot had appealed to vote in support of All India Congress Committee's national president candidate Mallikarjun Kharge. It was reportedly said that Gehlot floated AICC guidelines as he was the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

According to the guidelines, if someone maintains an organisation post and had to campaign for party presidential candidates then he will have to resign from the post.

''I hope all the delegates will make Mallikarjun Kharge win with a huge majority. After being successful, he will guide all of us and the Congress will emerge stronger and rise as the opposition. This is my thinking, I wish Kharge sahib to be successful with huge votes,'' Gehlot had Thursday said.

About 414 delegates of Rajasthan will vote for the post of AICC President on Monday.

