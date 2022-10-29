Biden to travel to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for November summits - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the COP27 United Nations climate change summit on Nov. 11, where he will call on the world to act "in this decisive decade", the White House said on Friday.

Biden will then travel to Cambodia from Nov. 12-13 to participate in the annual U.S.-ASEAN summit and the East Asia Summit, the White House said in a statement. After that, Biden will visit Indonesia Nov. 13-16 to participate in a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies, it added. Israeli President Isaac Herzog first disclosed Biden's visit to Egypt during a meeting with the U.S. president in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would use COP27 to "build on the significant work the United States has undertaken to advance the global climate fight and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts." In Cambodia, Biden will reaffirm the United States' enduring commitment to Southeast Asia, while underscoring the importance of U.S.-ASEAN cooperation in ensuring security and prosperity in the region, Jean-Pierre said.

In Bali, Indonesia, Biden will work with G20 partners to address key challenges such as climate change, the global impact of Putin's war on Ukraine, including on energy and food security and affordability, and a range of other priorities important to the global economic recovery, the White House said. Vice President Kamala Harris would also travel to Asia and North Africa, following the president's visit, the White House said.

Harris will travel to Bangkok to attend the Nov. 18-19 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders meeting, underscoring Washington's commitment to economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. She will also travel to Manila, where she will meet with government leaders and civil society representatives, the White House said.

