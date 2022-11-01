Left Menu

They can't stop China from entering Ladakh, but won't let me in Kargil: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has claimed that authorities in Union Territory of Ladakh tried to dissuade him from visiting Kargil. At best, I would have only used the Dak Bungalow to freshen up, he added.Abdullah said the government had no confidence in its own decisions.In August 2019, they separated you Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-11-2022 07:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 07:46 IST
They can't stop China from entering Ladakh, but won't let me in Kargil: Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has claimed that authorities in Union Territory of Ladakh tried to dissuade him from visiting Kargil. ''They told me not come here. There (Eastern Ladakh) China has come in, you could not stop them, you could not send them back. We are only going from Srinagar to Kargil via Drass. We were not here to occupy the town,'' Omar told a gathering of his supporters in Drass on Monday. The National Conference leader alleged he was denied the permission to use a public address system and the Day Bungalow facility in Drass.

''I have been a chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir for six years, but I fail to understand certain decisions made by them. At best, I would have only used the Dak Bungalow to freshen up,'' he added.

Abdullah said the government had no confidence in its own decisions.

''In August 2019, they separated you (Ladakh) from Jammu and Kashmir. If that was your heartfelt demand, why are they scared of allowing us in?'' he asked.

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said they cannot sever the centuries-old ties between people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by drawing imaginary lines. ''Our relations are very strong, and these fake lines cannot weaken that. We can feel your pain, we know you are being ignored,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022