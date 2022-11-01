Left Menu

Former BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan joins Congress

Former BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan on Tuesday joined the Congress here ahead of Assembly elections in Gujarat.The 81-year-old leader, a former state minister, joined the party in the presence of Congress leaders Mohan Prakash and Siddharth Patel.The BJP had denied Chouhan ticket from Panchmahal Lok Sabha seat in 2019.BJP has failed in Gujarat.

PTI | Fagvel | Updated: 01-11-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 21:57 IST
Former BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan joins Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Former BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan on Tuesday joined the Congress here ahead of Assembly elections in Gujarat.

The 81-year-old leader, a former state minister, joined the party in the presence of Congress leaders Mohan Prakash and Siddharth Patel.

The BJP had denied Chouhan ticket from Panchmahal Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

“BJP has failed in Gujarat. The party is not going to win future elections. That is the reason I have joined the Congress,” he said.

Chauhan's daughter-in-law Suman Chauhan is BJP MLA from Kalol in Panchmahal district. She said it was his personal decision. “I am with the BJP and my family is also with the BJP,” she added.

Chauhan was a Member of Parliament from 2009 to 2019. Earlier he was the minister of tribal development in the BJP government in the state from 2004 to 2007.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022