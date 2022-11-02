Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee calls on Stalin, says development bigger than politics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on her Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin here on Wednesday and said development is bigger than politics.Stalin said nothing was discussed about politics or polls, apparently hinting at the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said Banerjees visit was a courtesy call.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 18:48 IST
Stalin said nothing was discussed about politics or polls, apparently hinting at the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said Banerjee's visit was a ''courtesy call''. He said he has accepted her invite to visit Kolkata as her guest. Following the about 20-minute meeting, the two leaders spoke to reporters. Banerjee is here to attend a family function of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan on November 3. She called on Stalin at his Alwarpet residence here.

The West Bengal Chief Minister said, ''when two political leaders are together, then we can talk something, what may not be political interest of the people, but there is something for development and other things also. I think development is bigger than political one.'' To a question, she said she was not inclined to make any comment about any political party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

