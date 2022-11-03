Left Menu

Britain has no plans to move its Israel embassy - UK PM's office

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-11-2022
Britain has no plans to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday, after his predecessor ordered a review into a possible move of the embassy to Jerusalem.

Asked if Sunak, who replaced Liz Truss as prime minister last week, planned to move the UK embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the spokeswoman said: "There are no plans to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv."

"It was looked at and I can confirm there are no plans to move it," she told reporters.

