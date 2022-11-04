Iran foreign minister tells Biden to stop 'hypocritical behaviour'
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 04-11-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 15:37 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Responding to U.S. President Joe Biden's vow to "free Iran", Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday: "Mr. Biden, stop your hypocritical behavior".
"The White House has increasingly promoted violence and terror in the recent riots in Iran, while at the same time it is trying to reach a nuclear agreement," Amirabdollahian said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The White House
- Hossein Amirabdollahian
- U.S.
- Amirabdollahian
- Joe Biden
- Iranian
- Biden
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. consumer protection watchdog's funding unconstitutional, court rules
Georgia man, 80, arrested at U.S. Capitol with guns in his van
U.S., allies discuss Iranian drone transfers to Russia at U.N. -U.S. State Department
U.S. considering joint weapons production with Taiwan
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-U.S. sanctions logistics allies of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel