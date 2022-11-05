Left Menu

Cong always ignored Himachal because of low representation in Lok Sabha: Modi

The BJP is in power in the state and is leaving no stone unturned to retain it.Himachal Pradesh, being a small state, was always ignored by the Congress. It committed scams to the tune of thousands of crores, he said.

05-11-2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress, saying it always ignored Himachal Pradesh as the state was small and sent only ''three to four MPs'' to the Lok Sabha.

''Together, we will take Himachal forward, start a new 'riwaaz' (precedent) and bring the BJP back to power,'' Modi said at a poll rally in Sundarnagar here.

The hill state has a history of not electing the same party to power for two consecutive terms. The BJP is in power in the state and is leaving no stone unturned to retain it.

''Himachal Pradesh, being a small state, was always ignored by the Congress. That party did not consider three four MLAs in the Lok Sabha politically significant,'' Modi said.

''Because of their mindset, the Congress never gave priority to Himachal's development and the state fell behind,'' he added.

Modi also accused the Congress of corruption and said the grand old party committed its first scam in the defence sector.

''During its regime, the Congress always took commissions in defence deals. It committed scams to the tune of thousands of crores,'' he said.

