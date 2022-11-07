Left Menu

MGP passes resolution to name Mopa airport after Goa's 1st CM Dayanand Bandodkar

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-11-2022 09:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 09:35 IST
MGP passes resolution to name Mopa airport after Goa's 1st CM Dayanand Bandodkar
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has passed a resolution to name the upcoming Mopa airport in Goa after the state's first chief minister late Dayanand Bandodkar, MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar said.

The MGP, Goa's oldest regional party, has two MLAs in the 40-member state Assembly and is currently supporting to the Pramod Sawant-led government.

Even as the Mopa airport in Goa is set to be commissioned next month, political leaders are at loggerheads about whom the facility should be named after, but the state government has maintained silence on the issue.

Dhavalikar said the MGP's central committee on Sunday passed the resolution to name the Mopa airport after Bandodkar and it would be sent to the state government for a follow-up.

He said it would be a befitting tribute to former CM Bandodkar who had shaped the future of the state after its liberation in 1961 from the Portuguese rule.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Goa unit spokesperson Savio Rodrigues recently said the new airport should be named after Dr Jack Sequeira, the first leader of opposition in the state Assembly.

There was no better tribute to the man who saved Goa’s identity when some political leaders wanted to merge the state with Maharashtra, Rodrigues had said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Friday said the airport at Mopa in North Goa would be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after December 8, depending on the availability of his dates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022