Left Menu

Head of Cyprus Church, Archbishop Chrysostomos, dies aged 81

The head of Cyprus's independent Greek Orthodox Church, Archbishop Chrysostomos II, died early on Monday, his doctors said. Is that his Orthodoxy?" He said in an interview to the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation earlier this year. Chrysostomos was elected Archbishop in 2006. The Church of Cyprus is an independent branch of the Eastern Orthodox communion.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 07-11-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 12:08 IST
Head of Cyprus Church, Archbishop Chrysostomos, dies aged 81
Archbishop Chrysostomos II Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

The head of Cyprus's independent Greek Orthodox Church, Archbishop Chrysostomos II, died early on Monday, his doctors said. He was 81. A forceful character who stared down pro-Russian elements in the Church, Chrysostomos was among Orthodox leaders to recognise the independence of the Church of Ukraine from the Orthodox Church in Moscow in 2020.

He had been critical of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Mr Putin can go to Church, he can take communion, but at the same time kills. Is that his Orthodoxy?" He said in an interview to the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation earlier this year.

Chrysostomos was elected Archbishop in 2006. The Church of Cyprus is an independent branch of the Eastern Orthodox communion. Diagnosed with cancer four years ago, Chrysostomos took a dim view of clerics resisting vaccination to the coronavirus pandemic, threatening to fire those vocal against the jab. He was also fiercely critical of Turkey, which invaded the northern third of Cyprus in 1974 after a brief Greece-inspired coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022