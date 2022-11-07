UK PM Sunak congratulates Israel's Netanyahu on election win
07-11-2022
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday congratulated Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu on his election victory, saying he looked forward to working with the former premier following his triumphant comeback.
"Across areas like trade, security and technology there is a huge amount our countries do together and I look forward to working with the returning prime minister," Sunak said on Twitter.
