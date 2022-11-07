'Double-engine govt' brought in development to Karnataka: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the ''double-engine'' government in the state has brought in all-round development to the state with the support of the Centre.

Addressing party workers at the 'Jan Sankalp Yatre' at Kaup in Udupi, he said the government is committed to implement all its promises to the people.

Bommai said the country needs Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for many more years to come. The whole word is taking note of the India's development under his leadership, he said.

The Chief Minister said the Centre has agreed to all the demands put forth by the people of the coastal areas. The Sagarmala project has provided a new direction to the ports in the coastal region.

He said the Centre has also approved the state's proposals on the norms regarding the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), which will lead to generation of more employment.

He said the total electrification of Konkan Railway is the Prime minister's gift to the coastal people. Ports, including Mangaluru and Karwar, will be linked to major cities under the PM Gati Shakti scheme, he said.

Bommai said 5,000 houses have been sanctioned to fishermen's families by the government. Necessary steps will be taken to increase kerosene quota for fishers.

The state government's recent decision to increase the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will uphold social justice, the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the Supreme Court verdict on reservation for economically backward sections, he said the Centre's stand on the issue has been vindicated. ''This will bring in social revolution in the country,'' he said.

Stating that the government is dedicated to the development of Karnataka with the active support of the Centre, Bommai said the BJP will come back to power in the state in the next election.

''The participation of people in the Jan Sankalp Yatre has been overwhelming,'' he said.

