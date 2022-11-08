Left Menu

White House not surprised by Russian comments on election interference

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2022 01:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 01:06 IST
White House not surprised by Russian comments on election interference
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday the White house was not surprised by comments from a Russian businessman who said he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so.

The remark by Yevgeny Prigozhin was the first such admission from a figure implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.

“These comments … do not tell us anything new or surprising,” Jean-Pierre told reporters. “It’s well known and well documented in the public domain that entities associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin have sought to influence elections around the world including the United States."

