UP: Khatauli Assembly bypoll on Dec 5 as sitting MLA disqualified

Bypoll to Khatauli Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh will be held on December 5, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Vikram Singh was last month convicted in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and handed down a two-year jail term.

Upon his conviction, Singh was disqualified as a lawmaker, and this was notified by the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Secretariat, recently.

Communal violence had erupted in the western Uttar Pradesh district after some political leaders made inflammatory speeches in September 2013. At least 60 people were killed and more than 40,000 displaced during the riots.

The Khatauli bypoll coincides with bypolls to one Lok Sabha and five Assembly seats in different states. Phase two of Gujarat Assembly polls will also be held on December 5.

Counting for Khatauli and other bypolls as well as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on December 8.

Election Commission sources said with the announcement of the Khatauli bypoll, all vacancies have been covered.

