US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as voting in midterm election begins

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 20:02 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as voting began in the crucial midterm election that will determine control of Congress, with investors hoping for a political gridlock that could prevent radical policy changes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 107.56 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 32,934.56.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.22 points, or 0.27%, at 3,817.02, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 47.01 points, or 0.44%, to 10,611.53 at the opening bell.

