Swedish PM says Sweden will live up to security commitments made to Turkey

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-11-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 22:06 IST
Swedish PM says Sweden will live up to security commitments made to Turkey
  Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Sweden will live up to security commitments it made to Turkey before becoming invitees to NATO, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday following a meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss hurdles to Stockholm's bid to join the alliance.

"I want to reassure all Turks, Sweden will live up to all the obligations made Turkey in countering the terrorist threat," Kristersson said.

