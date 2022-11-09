Left Menu

If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 yrs: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself is an engineer and makes meticulous plans, he said, adding that a plan has also been made to clear the mountains of garbage and trash piled up in various parts of Delhi.If the AAP comes to power in the MCD, all mountains of garbage in Delhi will disappear in five years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 11:28 IST
If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 yrs: Dy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said people will vote for the AAP in the upcoming municipal polls to clear the ''garbage of the BJP'' and if the Arvind Kejriwal-led party comes to power in the MCD, it will make the ''mountains'' of trash disappear from the city in five years.

Sisodia said this while interacting with reporters after visiting the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi.

Just to show that the height of the Ghazipur landfill has come down, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken garbage from it and dumped it in nearby areas, he alleged, adding that the saffron party lacks the intention to solve the problem.

In the December 4 MCD election, people will vote for ''jhadu'' (the Aam Aadmi Party's poll symbol) to ''clear the garbage of the BJP'' for a clean Delhi, Sisodia said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself is an engineer and makes meticulous plans, he said, adding that a plan has also been made to clear the mountains of garbage and trash piled up in various parts of Delhi.

If the AAP comes to power in the MCD, ''all mountains of garbage in Delhi will disappear in five years. We have a plan,'' Sisodia said when asked about a timeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022