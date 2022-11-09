Left Menu

Brussels proposes EU support plan for Ukraine, Hungary says 'no'

Its proposals for the package will need to be approved by the European Parliament and the EU's 27 member states. Gergely Gulyas, chief of staff for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said Budapest was willing to pay its share of financial support for Ukraine but would rather pay it bilaterally than see more of the joint borrowing that the EU agreed on to prop up its economies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-11-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 21:02 IST
Brussels proposes EU support plan for Ukraine, Hungary says 'no'
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's executive arm on Wednesday proposed a support package for war-gripped Ukraine worth up to 18 billion euros ($18.06 billion) in 2023, but Hungary said it would not contribute to the joint assistance, which would come as highly concessional loans. "This shows true solidarity of the EU," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted after the European Commission unveiled its plan. "Together we resist Russia's aggression, together we'll rebuild Ukraine, together we'll be in the EU."

However, the proposal faced resistance from Hungary, which has dragged its feet on EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, even before the Commission's announcement. "I have made it clear that Hungary is ready to support Ukraine, but we do not wish to contribute to any new loan to be taken up by the EU," Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Commission said the EU support, averaging 1.5 billion euros per month, would help cover much of Ukraine's short-term funding needs for 2023, which Kyiv and the International Monetary Fund have estimated at 3-4 billion euros per month. It would help Ukraine ensure macro-financial stability, keep critical public services running and assist with the restoration of key infrastructure destroyed in the war with Russia.

To secure the funds for the loans, which Ukraine will have to repay within 35 years, the Commission would borrow on the capital markets. Its proposals for the package will need to be approved by the European Parliament and the EU's 27 member states.

Gergely Gulyas, chief of staff for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said Budapest was willing to pay its share of financial support for Ukraine but would rather pay it bilaterally than see more of the joint borrowing that the EU agreed on to prop up its economies during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Now they ask us again to approve something that we had never agreed with in principle," he told a news briefing in Budapest. "There is joint decision making, so if we don't agree to this, this decision cannot be made."

Orban, a conservative nationalist, is one of the few European leaders to have good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Asked about Hungary's stand on the Ukraine proposal, European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference: "We will be discussing ... what concerns Hungary has in relation to this proposal, and I hope we will come up with a solution."

($1 = 0.9967 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022