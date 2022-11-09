State Election Commissioner holds high-level meeting on preparations for MCD polls

A high-level meeting chaired by the State Election Commissioner, Delhi, was held on Wednesday to assess and review the overall electoral preparations for the December 4 municipal polls, officials said.

All aspects involved in the election process relating to manpower, law and order, and security arrangements, including deployment of security personnel, central armed police forces, identification of sensitive and vulnerable polling stations, safe and secure storage and transportation of EVMs, etc were discussed in detail, they said.

Poll authorities on Wednesday also received a nomination from an independent candidate for the upcoming civic body polls, taking the total number of nominations to two so far, a senior official said.

The nomination was received for ward Rohini C. On Monday, one nomination from an independent candidate was received by the poll authorities. Both persons who filed their nominations are men, officials said.

Polling for the municipal elections in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Vijay Dev had announced on Friday.

''A high-level officers meeting was called in the State Election Commission on November 9 to assess and review the overall electoral preparations. ''The meeting was chaired by the State Election Commissioner and was attended by the chief secretary, Delhi; Commissioner of Police, Delhi; Special Commissioner of Police; Delhi Additional Secretary (Police /CIS), MHA; and Joint Secretary (UT), MHA; and Director, MHA,'' another senior official said.

The chief secretary has assured that all future needs of manpower will be promptly addressed, the official said.

Police has made ''elaborate plans'' to provide foolproof security for the ensuing polls and adequate number of personnel and other security agencies will be deployed for the election process, the official quoting the police chief said.

State Election Commissioner stressed that all out collective efforts are to be made by all agencies involved in the election process to ensure that the polls are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The Model Code of Conduct is to be strictly enforced by all the law-enforcing agencies and special emphasis is to be laid on seizure of illegal liquor, cash, arms, etc. A strict vigil shall be maintained at the borders with neighbouring states, authorities said.

Sources said the SEC has called a meeting of all general observers and expenditure observers for MCD elections-2022, on Thursday. The State Election Commissioner will brief senior election functionaries about their roles and duties, they said.

The MCC came into force in the capital from Friday itself when Dev announced the date for the high-stakes civic polls, largely seen as a three-way contest among the BJP, AAP and Congress.

This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the much-awaited poll covering 250 wards will be held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat assembly elections, which will take place on December 1 and 5.

Filing of nominations began from November 7, and the last date for the same is November 14.

Scrutiny of nominations will be done on November 16, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 19.

Soon after the announcement of the date, both the BJP and the AAP had exuded confidence that they would emerge victorious. The Delhi Congress asserted that it has been preparing the ground work for the MCD elections for the last one year.

More than 4 lakh posters, banners, hoardings and other such material have been removed in Delhi since the model code of conduct kicked in, according to data shared by civic authorities on Wednesday.

