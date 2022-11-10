Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump cannot delay watchdog for his company, court rules

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost a bid to delay the appointment of a watchdog at his real estate company, which is facing a civil fraud lawsuit by the New York state attorney general. The Appellate Division, a mid-level state appeals court, rejected Trump's request for a stay of Manhattan-based Justice Arthur Engoron's Nov. 3 order requiring an independent monitor for the Trump Organization.

U.S. will consider new locomotive pollution regulations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Wednesday it is considering adopting new regulations to address locomotive air pollution. "EPA has formed a team to evaluate how best to address air pollutant emissions from the locomotive sector. This team will develop a set of options and recommendations for possible EPA regulatory actions addressing new locomotives and new locomotive engines," the agency said.

Biden says he plans to run again, to make it final in early 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he intends to run for re-election and would likely make a final decision by early next year, after declaring the results of Tuesday's midterm elections good for democracy. Biden, a Democrat who turns 80 this month, has faced questions on whether he will seek a second term.

Biden urges Republicans to work with him as control of U.S. Congress unclear

U.S. Senate control hung in the balance while Republicans moved closer to securing a majority in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, a day after Democrats outperformed expectations and avoided a Republican "red wave" in midterm elections. The Senate contests in Nevada and Arizona, where Democratic incumbents were seeking to hold off Republican challengers, were as yet undecided, with thousands of uncounted ballots that could take days to tally.

'Life is wild!': First Generation Z member elected to U.S. Congress

Maxwell Frost had just been elected to represent Florida in the U.S. Congress when the 25-year-old received a call that embodied the historical moment. "Still thinking about that 'please hold for the President' call last night," Frost tweeted on Wednesday. "Life is wild!"

Winter power resources may be tight in parts of North America, NERC says

The organization responsible for the reliability of the U.S. and Canadian power grids said on Wednesday that generation resources could be tight across a large portion of North America on the coldest days this winter. The North American Electric Reliability Corp (NERC) said its 2022-2023 Winter Reliability Assessment warned "that a large portion of the North American bulk power system is at risk of having insufficient energy supplies during severe winter weather."

Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida's Atlantic coast

Tropical Storm Nicole was expected to gain strength and become a hurricane on Wednesday as it approached Florida's Atlantic Coast, threatening to batter the region with a dangerous storm surge, downpours and strong winds. The storm, packing winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), was about 60 miles (97 km) east of Great Abaco Island and 240 miles (386 km) west of Palm Beach, Florida, the National Hurricane Center said in an early morning advisory.

Analysis-Abortion, Trump dashed Republican hopes for 'red wave'

When Michele and Matthew Nielsen voted in the U.S. midterm elections in Georgia, concerns about the economy did not dictate their choices. They wanted to protect abortion rights and stop candidates beholden to Republican former president Donald Trump. “If someone wants me to vote Republican, that's fine, but they should probably not mention abortion and they should probably not mention Trump," Matthew Nielsen, 33, said outside a polling place in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Factbox-Latest on ratification status of U.S. railroad unions to avert strike

Major U.S. railroads and unions representing 115,000 workers reached a tentative deal last week and averted a potential strike that could have stalled almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments by weight, stoked inflation and cost the U.S. economy as much as $2 billion per day. Although a strike was avoided with intervention from the Biden administration, uncertainty still looms over the industry as most unions are yet to ratify the deal.

Biden says Musk relationships with other countries 'worthy of being looked at'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he thinks Twitter boss Elon Musk's relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at. Biden was asked at a news conference whether he thought Musk was a threat to national security and if his acquisition of Twitter with help from a Saudi Arabian conglomerate should be investigated by the U.S. government.

