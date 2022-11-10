Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 20:51 IST
Vice Prez Dhankhar to visit Cambodia from Nov 11-13 to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Cambodia from November 11 to 13 to attend the ASEAN-India summit and the East Asia Summit.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said the Vice President will hold a bilateral meeting with the Cambodian prime minister during his visit.

He will also hold meetings with other Cambodian dignitaries, Kumar said.

The Vice President will also represent India at the 17th East Asia Summit during his three-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

While the ASEAN-India summit will take place on November 12, the East Asia Summit will be held on November 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attended the annual ASEAN-India summit as well as the East Asia Summit in October last year.

The ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit is taking place amid a geopolitical turmoil triggered by the Ukraine conflict and China's military muscle-flexing in the Taiwan Straits.

Cambodia is hosting these summits in its capacity as the current chair of the ASEAN.

The ASEAN comprises Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Apart from the ASEAN member states, the East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US and Russia.

