Kremlin says it takes prisoner swap proposals with U.S. seriously

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-11-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 14:55 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Friday that it always takes prisoner swap proposals with the United States seriously, when asked whether Russia was ready to intensify negotiations with Washington.

"There are existing channels, they should be discreet," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk more seriously about a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony on drugs charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

