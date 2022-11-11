Kremlin says it takes prisoner swap proposals with U.S. seriously
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Friday that it always takes prisoner swap proposals with the United States seriously, when asked whether Russia was ready to intensify negotiations with Washington.
"There are existing channels, they should be discreet," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk more seriously about a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony on drugs charges.
