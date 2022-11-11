COP27 - Biden: good climate policy is good economic policy
U.S. President Biden told delegates at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt that his commitment on climate had been unwavering and his administration was "putting money where its mouth is on climate accountability".
Biden added that good climate policy was good economic policy.
"I can stand here as president of the United States of America and say with confidence, the United States of America will meet our emissions targets by 2030."
