Following are the top stories at 9.30 PM: NATION MDS31 TL-LDALL PM Country watching people's anger against family politics in Telangana: PM Modi; also says abuses against him are ''my nutrition'' Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country is watching people's anger against family politics and alleged corruption in Telangana and assured them that those who ''loot'' the poor will not be spared.

DEL51 ELECTIONS-LDALL HP Nearly 66 pc polling in HP as voters brave cold, trudge through snow Shimla: Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of nearly 66 per cent on Saturday, the Election Commission said citing provisional polling figures till 5 pm for the assembly elections, a crucial test for the BJP hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival. MDS30 LDALL TN-RAJIV CONVICTS-RELEASE Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts released from TN prisons; Nalini says she's innocent Chennai: Nalini Sriharan and other convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case finally walked out of the Tamil Nadu prisons on Saturday evening after about three decades of incarceration.

DEL63 DEF-ARMYCHIEF Situation stable but unpredictable: Army Chief on situation in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: The situation in eastern Ladakh is ''stable but unpredictable'', Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande said on Saturday, amid the lingering border standoff in the region with China. DEL62 2NDLD QUAKE 5.4-magnitude quake hits Nepal; tremors in Delhi NCR, Uttarakhand New Delhi/Dehradun: Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and some other northern states Saturday night as a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, officials said. DEL60 NHRC-POLLUTION-LD STATES Delhi-NCR pollution: Stubble burning happening due to failure of 4 state govts, says NHRC New Delhi: After hearing the response of chief secretaries of Delhi and three neighbouring states on the pollution issue, the NHRC on Saturday said farmers cannot be blamed for the situation as they are forced to burn stubble due to the ''failure'' of the four state governments. BOM24 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-AAP-CANDIDATES Guj polls: AAP declares three more candidates, 176 so far; suspense over CM face Gadhvi's seat Ahmedabad: The AAP on Saturday declared three more candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections but the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is yet to decide the constituency for its chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi. MDS21 TN-EWS-PARTIES-LD MEETING We reject Constitutional amendment for quota to EWS: All-party meeting Chennai: An all-Legislative party meeting, chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday, said it rejected the 103rd Constitutional Amendment providing 10 per cent EWS quota by the Centre, saying it created caste-discrimination among the poor. CAL18 OD-POL PARTIES-2ND LD PRESIDENT-REMARKS Prez remark : Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action Bhubaneswar: Major political parties in President Droupadi Murmu's home state Odisha Saturday came down heavily against West Bengal minister Akhil Giri and demanded stringent action against him for his derogatory comments against her. DEL49 CBI-RECRUITMENT SCAM-LD CHARGE SHEET J-K Police SI recruitment scam: CBI files charge sheet against 24 New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday filed a charge sheet against 24 people, including a former BSF commandant, in a case related to the police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. DEL48 BJP-SARMA-CAA BJP committed to implementing CAA, matter of time its rules are framed: Himanta Sarma New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the BJP is committed to implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act and it is a matter of time that its rules are framed.

DEL35 CONG-RAJIV-GOVT Compromise with terrorist act: Cong on Modi govt's silence on release of Rajiv case convicts New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Modi government's ''silence'' on the Supreme Court order directing the premature release of the six remaining convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case is a ''compromise with the terrorist act''. LEGAL LGD3 SC-MIGRANTS Per capita income rose in real terms by 33.4 per cent since enactment of NFSA: Centre to SC New Delhi: Per capita income of population in India has increased in real terms by 33.4 per cent since the enactment of National Food Security Act (NFSA) in 2013, the Centre has told the Supreme Court. FOREIGN FGN44 CAMBODIA-JAISHANKAR-MEETINGS EAM Jaishankar meets his counterparts from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore in Cambodia Phnom Penh: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday discussed a range of issues with his counterparts from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore as they met on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India summit here in the Cambodian capital. FGN42 VP-CAMBODIA-LD FUND India announces additional contribution of USD 5 million to ASEAN-India science and technology fund Phnom Penh: India on Saturday announced an additional contribution of USD 5 million to the ASEAN-India science and technology fund to enhance cooperation in sectors of public health, renewable energy and smart agriculture. By Bunty Tyagi PTI RDT RDT

