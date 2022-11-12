Bengal min faces flak for remarks on Prez, later regrets

West Bengal minister Akhil Giri on Saturday drew widespread criticism for making controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu's looks.

After a video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologised for it.

In the 17-second video clip, Giri was heard commenting on the ''looks of the President''.

''They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don't judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?'' Giri, the Minister for Correctional Homes, said a meeting in Nandigram on Friday evening.

On Saturday morning, Giri apologised for making such a remark.

''I didn't mean to disrespect the President. I was replying to what BJP leaders said while verbally attacking me. Every day, I am verbally attacked for my looks. If someone thinks I have disrespected the President, then it is wrong. I apologise for making such a remark. I have immense respect for the President of our country,'' he said.

Later in a video statement, Giri said he regretted making such a remark resulting from an outburst of anger following continuous attacks aimed at him.

''Just like I have respect for the country's Constitution, I also respect the President, who is the head of the state. For the last few days, the kind of remarks made by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari against me and my looks has left me humiliated and fuming. I am an old man, and by mistake, I have made a remark out of emotional outbursts of my anger. I regret making such a remark,'' the 63-year-old TMC MLA said.

However, the BJP lashed out at the Trinamool Congress and said Giri's remark reflected the ''anti-tribal'' mindset of the TMC.

''Droupadi Murmu hails from the tribal community. Akhil Giri made objectionable comments against the country's President. These comments reflect the anti-tribal mindset of the TMC party,'' BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Departmen, said in a tweet, ''Akhil Giri, minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, insults the President, says, 'we don't care about looks. But how does your President look?' Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-tribals, didn't support President Murmu for the office and now this. Shameful level of discourse…'' Senior BJP leader and MP Saumitra Khan termed the comment ''heinous'' and demanded the immediate arrest of Giri.

''This is a heinous act and cannot be forgiven. The insult to the respected President is an insult to the women of this country. He should be immediately disqualified as MLA and arrested. I have written to the National Women Commission regarding it,'' Khan said.

The West Bengal BJP took out rallies in various parts of the state, including Kolkata, demanding Giri's removal as a minister and his arrest.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that had any minister in another state made such remarks, he would have been jailed.

''FIRs will be lodged across the country against Giri. He will be jailed,'' Majumdar said at a rally in Bardhaman where an effigy of the state minister was burnt.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari sought an appointment with West Bengal Governor La Ganesan to seek the removal of Giri from the state cabinet as well as MLA.

The TMC said it doesn't support such a comment but won't take responsibility for remarks made by leaders in an individual capacity.

''We don't want to comment on stray remarks by individuals. The party neither supports such remarks nor takes responsibility for such comments. We have immense respect for the President of the country,'' TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told PTI.

The party, in a tweet, said the leadership in no way endorsed such a remark.

''We have the utmost respect for Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by @AkhilGiriAITC and clarifies that we do not condone such statements. In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable,'' the AITC tweeted.

Meanwhile, political parties in Murmu’s home state Odisha came down heavily on Giri and demanded stringent action against him.

At least five FIRs were filed in different places of Odisha against Giri demanding strong action against him.

FIRs were lodged in Baripada, the district headquarters town of Mayurbhanj district from where Murmu hails, besides Talsari in Balasore district, Sundargarh and Nayagarh. The BJP Tribal Morcha also filed an FIR at the Capital police station here.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, hit out at Mamata Banerjee, who is a strident critic of the saffron party, for the comment and said she should resign.

Congress leader Suresh Routray said the party will not allow Giri to enter Odisha for his remark against the daughter of the soil and the ruling BJD demanded stringent action against anyone who made “objectionable” remarks against the President.

Droupadi's two-day maiden visit to Odisha after assuming the country's highest office ended on Friday.

Pradhan took to the Twitter to criticise Giri and tagged Banerjee. He said, ''If a member of your party insults the first citizen of the country and a woman while continuing to be in your cabinet, then you should resign as chief minister. Akhil Giri holding a minister’s post is an insult to all women in the country.'' He said in video message that Giri has insulted the first citizen of the country with a feudal mindset. ''If Mamata Banerjee has little morality left or little faith in democracy, then she should immediately sack him and apologise…,'' he added. A few days ago, Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury had come under fire in July for referring to Murmu as 'rashtrapatni'.

Strongly condemning Giri, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Munna Khan said, ''It is highly unfortunate that someone comments on the country's first citizen and that too over her looks. She has reached the country's top constitutional post after a long struggle.'' Congress leader and senior MLA Suresh Routray said all the citizens of the country were ''severely hurt'' by the remark.

''She (Murmu) educated and I know her sincerity and honesty. Making derogatory remarks against the country's president is really unfortunate,'' he said.

''Our presiding deity Lord Jagannath is also black. If Giri comes to comes to Odisha we will make him bathe in cow dung,'' he said.

Kusum Tete, a BJP woman tribal MLA, said, ''The West Bengal chief minister is also a woman. How does she tolerate such people in her council of ministers?'' The BJP Mahila Morcha burnt effigies of Giri for his comment and demanded stern action.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also condemned the comments said no one has the right to make such remarks on the President.

''How can anyone make such comments on the President of India? It is unfortunate and condemnable,'' he said in reply to questions from journalists.

