PM Modi pays tributes to Nehru on birth anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 09:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, and recalled his contribution to the country.

Born in 1889, Nehru was a leading Congress leader and freedom fighter who served as the country's first prime minister. He died in office in 1964 and remains the longest serving Indian prime minister.

Modi tweeted, ''On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

