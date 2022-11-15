Sena MP Vichare alleges hooliganism by CM Shinde's supporters in Thane; rival group denies charges

Lok Sabha member Rajan Vichare, who supports the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, has alleged hooliganism by supporters of the Sena camp headed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during an event in Thane city, a charge denied by the rival group. The incident took place late Monday night following which the Thackeray group supporters went to Shri Nagar police station in Thane to lodge a complaint.

A group of people allegedly attacked the supporters of former CM Thackeray outside the police station following which police resorted to baton-charge to disperse them.

Some videos of the incident later went viral on social media.

Later, talking to reporters Vichare condemned the alleged hooliganism by the Shinde faction supporters and said he had complained about it to Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav.

However, the Shinde group's spokesperson and former Mayor Naresh Mhaske dismissed Vichare's allegations and claimed everything was ''well planned to defame them'' and that members of the Thackeray camp had created trouble at the venue.

An official at the Thane police control room said additional security force was rushed to the police station to maintain law and order and the situation there was normal.

