Left Menu

Biden meets Erdogan at G20 summit in Bali

Reuters | Bali | Updated: 15-11-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 14:00 IST
Biden meets Erdogan at G20 summit in Bali
US President Joe Biden (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

U.S. President Joe Biden met with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a G20 summit on Indonesia's Bali island on Tuesday, according to Erdogan's office and footage of the encounter on Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

Turkey's presidency gave no further details.

Agenda items for the NATO members could include extending a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports to continue; Ankara's request for F-16 jets; NATO enlargement; and the weekend Istanbul bomb attack that Ankara blamed on Kurdish militants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022