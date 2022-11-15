India's Modi meets Biden at G20 summit
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 14:58 IST
- Country:
- India
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met U.S. President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday, India's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Twitter.
The two leaders "appreciated continuing deepening of strategic partnership & close cooperation in groups like the Quad", the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. and South Korean warplanes begin largest ever air drills
I am in Kevadia but my heart goes out to Morbi bridge collapse victims, says PM Narendra Modi as he turns emotional.
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more
U.S. envoy Hochstein says energy prices need to allow for economic growth
U.S. should stop trying to suppress China, says Wang Yi