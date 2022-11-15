Left Menu

India's Modi meets Biden at G20 summit

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 14:58 IST
India's Modi meets Biden at G20 summit
Prime Minister narendra Modi at G20 Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met U.S. President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday, India's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Twitter.

The two leaders "appreciated continuing deepening of strategic partnership & close cooperation in groups like the Quad", the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022