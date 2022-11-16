Left Menu

Trump's re-election bid not topic on G20 sidelines - Germany's Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:27 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's bid to regain the presidency in 2024 was not discussed on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

Asked by Welt TV whether Trump's re-election bid was commented on at the summit, Scholz replied: "The best news is, not at all."

Trump said he would make a third bid for the U.S. presidency, in an announcement that was carried live on Fox News on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

