Trump's re-election bid not topic on G20 sidelines - Germany's Scholz
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:27 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's bid to regain the presidency in 2024 was not discussed on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.
Asked by Welt TV whether Trump's re-election bid was commented on at the summit, Scholz replied: "The best news is, not at all."
Trump said he would make a third bid for the U.S. presidency, in an announcement that was carried live on Fox News on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olaf Scholz
- Donald Trump
- U.S.
- German
- Trump
- Fox News
- Bali
- Scholz
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. judge says Penguin Random House book merger cannot go forward
German industry curbed gas demand by a fifth in crisis - study
US women''s coach names roster for 2 games against Germany
Elon Musk comments on whether Donald Trump will return to Twitter
U.S. NHC says 50% chance of cyclone northeast of Bermuda