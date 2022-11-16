Trump's re-election bid not topic on G20 sidelines - Germany's Scholz

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's bid to regain the presidency in 2024 was not discussed on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

Asked by Welt TV whether Trump's re-election bid was commented on at the summit, Scholz replied: "The best news is, not at all."

Trump said he would make a third bid for the U.S. presidency, in an announcement that was carried live on Fox News on Tuesday.

