Erdogan could revisit strained ties with Syria after Turkish election
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 17-11-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 15:33 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said he could revisit relations with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad following the presidential and parliamentary elections set for June next year.
When asked about a possible meeting with the Syrian leader, Erdogan said, there was no eternal resentment or quarrelling in politics, according to a readout of comments he made during his flight back from Bali.
