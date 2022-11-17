Left Menu

Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad arrives in India, to hold talks with Jaishankar on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 23:19 IST
Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad arrives in India, to hold talks with Jaishankar on Friday
  • Country:
  • India

Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad arrived here on Thursday to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to strengthen bilateral ties.

''Warm welcome to FM Fayssal Mekdad of Syria on his maiden visit to India. Looking forward to a productive visit,'' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted along with a picture of Mekdad arriving here.

Mekdad will be here for three full days and will fly back on Monday morning.

He will call on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and hold talks with Jaishankar on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect; Cricket-Lara on panel to review Windies' T20 World Cup flop and more

Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022