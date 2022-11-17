Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad arrives in India, to hold talks with Jaishankar on Friday
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 23:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad arrived here on Thursday to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to strengthen bilateral ties.
''Warm welcome to FM Fayssal Mekdad of Syria on his maiden visit to India. Looking forward to a productive visit,'' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted along with a picture of Mekdad arriving here.
Mekdad will be here for three full days and will fly back on Monday morning.
He will call on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and hold talks with Jaishankar on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to inaugurate CII Agro Tech
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend ASEAN-India summit in Cambodia
Inter-state water disputes favour none: Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar
We welcome UK high court's decision to dismiss an appeal against extradition of Nirav Modi: Ministry of External Affairs.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar & his wife arrive in Cambodia