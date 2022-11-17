Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad arrives in India, to hold talks with Jaishankar on Friday

Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad arrived here on Thursday to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to strengthen bilateral ties.

''Warm welcome to FM Fayssal Mekdad of Syria on his maiden visit to India. Looking forward to a productive visit,'' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted along with a picture of Mekdad arriving here.

Mekdad will be here for three full days and will fly back on Monday morning.

He will call on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and hold talks with Jaishankar on Friday.

