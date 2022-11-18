PM Modi is 'kalpavriksha', Kejriwal 'babul tree', Rahul Gandhi 'shrub': Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by calling them "babul tree" and "shrub" respectively and said that the former would give only thorns while the latter would "destroy the crop". He also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "kalpavriksha" stating that the people will get whatever they want from him.

Chouhan was addressing an election rally in poll-bound Gujarat. "Narendra Modi is a 'kalpavriksha', you'll get whatever you want. Kejriwal is a babul tree, you'll get only thorns. Rahul Gandhi is a shrub that will destroy the crops. Congress, AAP will erase contentment and peace from the country," he said.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister further slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on freedom fighter VD Savarkar and said that the country will never forgive him for "insulting" him. "Rahul Gandhi insulted Veer Savarkar yesterday. The man who was sentenced to punishment equalling two lifetimes, the one who sacrificed everything for the country. You insult such a freedom fighter, this country will never forgive you," Chouhan said.

Speaking to the reporters at Mandavi, the Chief Minister said, "Will the country tolerate the kind of statements Rahul Gandhi is making against Veer Savarkar? Congress has always honoured the Nehru family. Have they ever counted the contributions of Shyamji Krishna Varma & Sardar Patel? People won't forgive insults." Rahul Gandhi, during a press conference in Maharashtra's Akola on Thursday, had alleged that Savarkar betrayed leaders like M.K Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before independence.

"Veer Savarkar, in a letter written to the British, said "Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant" and signed on it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear," he had said. A complaint was filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making "derogatory remarks" against freedom fighter VD Savarkar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Vandana Dongre.

The complaint was filed on Thursday in the Thane Nagar police station stating that the sentiments of the local citizens were hurt by Gandhi's remarks. A case of Non-Cognizable (NCR) Offense has been registered under section 500, 501 of IPC. Earlier yesterday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his statement on Veer Savarkar, labelling it 'deplorable' and demanding an apology from him.

"Rahul Gandhi has insulted Veer Savarkar. He is the pride of the country. The words that he used for Savarkar are extremely shameful and deplorable," Patra said. "Veer Savarkar is a great freedom fighter who is very close to our hearts. Even former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi called him a great freedom fighter who fought against the British. Now, the Gandhi family should answer if Indira Gandhi lied or did Rahul Gandhi?" he added.

Patra further accused the Gandhis of insulting Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel and other heroes of the country's freedom struggle. "The Gandhi family thinks that theirs were the only freedom fighters to fight for the country's freedom and went to jail. They think that the whole concept of 'Bharat Varsh' is within the Gandhi family. This family has insulted leaders like Subhas Chandra Bose and Vallabhai Patel because of which it is facing an existential crisis across the country today," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)