Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Rajkot, Surat for Gujarat polls: Congress leader KC Venugopal

Amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is all set to address public rallies in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections, said Congress MP KC Venugopal on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 23:56 IST
Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Rajkot, Surat for Gujarat polls: Congress leader KC Venugopal
Congress MP KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is all set to address public rallies in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections, said Congress MP KC Venugopal on Saturday. Venugopal was replying to questions that Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma raised about the absence of Rahul Gandhi from the election campaign in Gujarat.

Speaking about the scheduled public rally in the state, the Congress MP said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) will visit Gujarat on Nov 21. He will go to Rajkot and Surat to hold public rallies". Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party over their allegations, the Congress MP said that the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is targeted by the BJP because it is troubling them. He further stated that the attack on the Bharat Jodo Yatra by the BJP is an indication that it is going to be a big success.

Calling out the success of the Yatra, the Congress MP further stated, "Bharat Jodo Yatra witnessed unprecedented acceptance from people beyond the limits of politics, caste and religion". Notably, the Gujarat public rally of Rahul Gandhi was earlier confirmed by the Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra during a press meeting on the 9th of November.

"During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will also take part in the party's campaign for Gujarat assembly polls", asserted Govind Singh Dotasra during the presser. Meanwhile, Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in its Maharashtra leg. Before entering Maharashtra, the Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Notably, the Elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. The party has already announced its list of star campaigners for the Gujarat elections. The Congress party has announced its list of 179 candidates for the polls to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
NASA removes Janus mission from Psyche mission’s 2023 launch manifest

NASA removes Janus mission from Psyche mission’s 2023 launch manifest

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022