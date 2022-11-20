Malaysia's ex-premier Muhyiddin claims win in general election
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 20-11-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 00:50 IST
Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday said he has secured enough seats in a general election to form a government, though the latest results from the Election Commission showed a hung parliament.
Muhyiddin said he was willing to work with any party to reach the numbers needed to form the government.
