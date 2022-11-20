Left Menu

Malaysia's palace tells parties to present name of lawmaker with majority support

Malaysia's political parties must each present the name of a lawmaker it thinks has the majority support in the lower house of parliament, the palace said on Sunday after no coalition secured a majority in Saturday's general election. The parties must submit names before 2 p.m.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 20-11-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 12:01 IST
Malaysia's palace tells parties to present name of lawmaker with majority support
Malaysian flag (Credit: Reuters Pictures) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's political parties must each present the name of a lawmaker it thinks has the majority support in the lower house of parliament, the palace said on Sunday after no coalition secured a majority in Saturday's general election.

The parties must submit names before 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Monday, the palace said in a statement.

The country's rival blocs are seeking support from others to build a majority alliance to form a government. The king can appoint as prime minister a lawmaker he believes will command a majority in parliament.

Also Read: Unfazed by scandals, Malaysia's old party seeks win in polls

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022