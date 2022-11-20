Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) office razed in Kalyan-Dombivali as part of anti-encroachment drive

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-11-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 19:01 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) office razed in Kalyan-Dombivali as part of anti-encroachment drive
  • Country:
  • India

Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation officials in Thane district demolished eight shops, one of which housed the local office of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), as part of an anti-encroachment drive, an official said on Sunday.

However, local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ramakant Devlekar said Saturday's demolition action was due to his refusal to join the faction of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He said other illegal structures in the area were not touched.

Local Shiv Sena (UBT) workers held a protest against the demolition.

Meanwhile, KDMC ward officer Kavita Hile said the structures were encroachments and the razing was carried out after following all civic rules, including issuing notices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022