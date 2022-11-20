Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maha leg ends, Rahul says experience in state enriching

PTI | Buldhana | Updated: 20-11-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 21:57 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his experience was enriching as the Bharat Jodo Yatra wound up its Maharashtra leg during the day with a 'Light of Unity' show in Nimkhed in Buldhana district.

He said he learnt a lot during his 14 days and the experience in the land of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule was enriching.

''I will always cherish this experience,'' he said, adding he interacted with farmers, youth, women, Dalits and backward classes and deprived sections of the society on the socio political situation in the country. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, reached Jalgaon Jamod from Bhendval during the day.

The march, which had reached the Madhya Pradesh border by the evening, will halt at Nimkhedi for two-days before moving into Burhanpur in the neighbouring state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

