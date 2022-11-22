Malaysia's incumbent ruling coalition agrees to be opposition

Malaysia's incumbent ruling coalition said on Tuesday it agreed to be in opposition after deciding not to support any coalition to form a government.

Barisan Nasional and incumbent PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob made the announcement on Twitter.

It was unclear who would form the next government as Saturday's general election resulted in a hung parliament.

