Congress steering committee to meet on December 4, Bharat Jodo Yatra, organisational issues on agenda

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over the meeting which will be his first meeting of the committee after taking charge at the office.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 15:19 IST
Congress steering committee will meet on December 4 in Delhi at the party's headquarters to discuss the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, plenary session and organisational issues, according to sources on Wednesday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over the meeting which will be his first meeting of the committee after taking charge at the office.

Earlier, after Kharge was elected as the president, the AICC body was dissolved and a steering committee was set up to take decisions for the party. According to top sources, the above issues included in the agenda are to be discussed in detail as it is to be decided whether the elections for CWC Members are to be held or not and the plenary session date is to be finalised.

The Plenary session is called after the new president gets elected. The venue is also to be discussed in the meeting. The session is expected to be held in the month of March or in the last week of February just after the Budget Session of the Parliament. The last plenary session was held in Delhi in 2018 after Rahul Gandhi was elected as the party president in December 2017.

Bharat Jodo Yatra Led by Rahul Gandhi is also on the cards as the second phase of the Yatra is also expected to be held next year. While on the front of organisation issues several decisions also to be taken and discussed to implement the Udaipur Resolution passed by the party which includes 50 under 50 Formula, One Leader One Post etc. (ANI)

