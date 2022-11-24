Left Menu

Maha Governor has crossed all limits: Sharad Pawar on Koshyari's remark over Shivaji Maharaj

Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday criticised Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his recent statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and said he has crossed all the limits.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 14:21 IST
Maha Governor has crossed all limits: Sharad Pawar on Koshyari's remark over Shivaji Maharaj
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday criticised Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his recent statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and said he has ''crossed all the limits''. The former Union minister also said that ''such people'' should not be given crucial posts.

Koshyari had said last week during an event in Aurangabad that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of ''olden days''. His statement had drawn flak from NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction. Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said, ''When I heard his comments about Shiv Chhatrapati...now he has crossed all the limits. He did praise Shivaji Maharaj yesterday, but it is a late realisation.'' ''I think the President and the Prime Minister should take a decision (about Koshyari). Such people should not be given crucial posts,'' he said.

The post of governor represents an institution and in order to maintain the dignity of that post, we did not comment against Koshyari earlier, the NCP supremo added.

Koshyari is on a two-day Delhi tour starting Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022