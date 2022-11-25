Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Europe must avoid division
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 25-11-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 14:21 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday called on Europeans to remain united against Russia's war as he addressed a conference in Lithuania.
"There is no split, there is no schism among Europeans and we have to preserve this. This is our mission number one this year," Zelenskiy said via a video link.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Naftogaz Says CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov Has Held A Meeting With British Ambassador To Ukraine Melinda Simmons - Statement
WRAPUP 2-Russia says troops leaving strategic Kherson, Ukraine doubts full pullout
Ukraine minister: Blackouts could lead to bigger GDP contraction in 2022
BRIEF-U.S. Won’T Give Ukraine Advanced Drones To Avoid Escalation With Russia - WSJ
More than 100,000 Russian military casualties in Ukraine, top US general